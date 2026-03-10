Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers Injury: Slated for spring debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Stowers (hamstring) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers has been slowed by mild right hamstring strain but has progressed to the point that he's on the precipice of his first game of the spring. He is expected to play the outfield Saturday, so the Marlins won't be easing him back in at designated hitter. Stowers should be fine for Opening Day, barring setbacks.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers
