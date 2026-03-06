Kyle Stowers Injury: Taking live at-bats
Stowers (hamstring) will face live pitching Friday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Stowers was scratched from a Feb. 28 spring training game due to hamstring tightness and was given a 1-to-2 week timeline to return to game action. He looks to be on track, checking off a box by taking live AB's. It's unclear if he has started his running progression yet.
