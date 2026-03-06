Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers Injury: Taking live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Stowers (hamstring) will face live pitching Friday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Stowers was scratched from a Feb. 28 spring training game due to hamstring tightness and was given a 1-to-2 week timeline to return to game action. He looks to be on track, checking off a box by taking live AB's. It's unclear if he has started his running progression yet.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
18 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
24 days ago