Kyle Stowers Injury: Undergoing imaging on hamstring

Stowers will undergo imaging after being scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup with hamstring tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers should be considered day-to-day for now, but if it's any sort of strain, it could jeopardize the outfielder's availability for Opening Day. The 28-year-old is 1-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts in his limited action so far this spring.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
