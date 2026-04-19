Kyle Stowers News: Back from injured list
The Marlins reinstated Stowers (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Stowers sustained the hamstring strain during the closing days of spring training -- after dealing with a similar injury earlier in camp -- and is ready to make his 2026 MLB debut after a five-game rehab assignment. The 28-year-old is expected to reclaim the starting job in left field and could also get some reps at first base. Regardless of where he's playing in the field, he should have plenty of RBI opportunities batting in the heart of Miami's lineup.
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