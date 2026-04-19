Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Marlins reinstated Stowers (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Stowers sustained the hamstring strain during the closing days of spring training -- after dealing with a similar injury earlier in camp -- and is ready to make his 2026 MLB debut after a five-game rehab assignment. The 28-year-old is expected to reclaim the starting job in left field and could also get some reps at first base. Regardless of where he's playing in the field, he should have plenty of RBI opportunities batting in the heart of Miami's lineup.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
20 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago