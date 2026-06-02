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Kyle Stowers News: Belts fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Stowers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Nationals.

The 28-year-old outfielder took Cole Henry deep in the ninth inning to wrap up the scoring in a 7-3 victory. Stowers has struggled to begin the season, but he seems to have at least found his power stroke over the last few weeks. Through 62 plate appearances since May 16, he's slashing .246/.295/.509 with three of his four homers on the year, along with six doubles, eight runs and 10 RBI. That production comes with a worrying 37.1 percent strikeout rate, however.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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