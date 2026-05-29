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Kyle Stowers News: Collects three hits vs. NYM

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Stowers went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during the Marlins' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Friday.

It was the third time this season that Stowers logged two doubles in a game, the second of which drove in a run in the fifth inning to cut the Marlins' deficit to 6-4. Though he's struggled at the plate this season, Stowers tied a season high with three hits Friday for his eighth multi-hit game of 2026. He is slashing .227/.313/.367 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 144 plate appearances.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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