Kyle Stowers News: Earns spot on Opening Day roster

Stowers has been informed that he's made Miami's Opening Day roster, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Stowers has been in a battle with Griffin Conine for the starting job in left field during spring training, and while the team has yet to officially announce the starter, Stowers now knows he'll at least make the big-league team out of camp. The club could provide an additional update on the status of the job in left field at some point over the next few days.