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Kyle Stowers News: Grabbing seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Stowers is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Stowers was in the lineup versus southpaw Martin Perez on Tuesday, but he will take a seat Wednesday as Atlanta sends lefty ace Chris Sale to the hill. Heriberto Hernandez will net a start in left field for the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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