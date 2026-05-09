Kyle Stowers News: Launches first homer in win

Stowers went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.

Stowers finished a triple shy of the cycle, highlighted by a two-run blast that got the Marlins on the board in the fourth inning. It was the first homer of the year for the 28-year-old and his first three-hit effort since April 24. On the season, he's slashing .239/.320/.343 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and 10 runs scored across just 75 plate appearances.