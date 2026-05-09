Kyle Stowers News: Launches first homer in win
Stowers went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.
Stowers finished a triple shy of the cycle, highlighted by a two-run blast that got the Marlins on the board in the fourth inning. It was the first homer of the year for the 28-year-old and his first three-hit effort since April 24. On the season, he's slashing .239/.320/.343 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and 10 runs scored across just 75 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More