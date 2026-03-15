Kyle Stowers News: Looks healthy in return
Stowers went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.
Getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff in his return to game action, Stowers didn't appear to be slowed down by the hamstring issue that cropped up in late February. The 28-year-old went first to third in the third inning on a Xavier Edwards single after drawing his free pass with two outs, before coming home on a Connor Norby knock. Stowers should still have enough to time to get ready for Opening Day, as he looks to build on a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him slash .288/.368/.544 with 25 homers in 117 games.
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