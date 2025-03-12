Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Stowers News: May be losing hold on starting job

Stowers appears to be in a dead heat with Griffin Conine for the Marlins' starting job in left field, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Stowers came into camp as the favorite for the job after being acquired from the Orioles last season, but he has just three singles in 17 at-bats this spring with nine strikeouts. The 27-year-old has drawn seven walks and stolen a couple bases as well, but contact issues were a big factor in his poor .186/.262/.295 slash line for Miami in 2024. He has a minor-league option remaining, so it's possible the Marlins may decide Stowers needs to build up his confidence at Triple-A Jacksonville before taking another crack at solving big-league pitching.

