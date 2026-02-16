Kyle Stowers News: Ready to go for spring training
Stowers (obliques) took live batting practice Monday in the Marlins' first full-squad workout of spring training, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Stowers didn't play for the Marlins after mid-August last season after suffering a Grade 1 left oblique strain before injuring his other oblique during a minor-league rehab assignment, but he appears to be back to full health entering his age-28 campaign. He's coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he earned his first All-Star nod while slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs, five stolen bases, 73 RBI and 61 runs over 117 games. Stowers will be penciled into an everyday role in the heart of what could be an improved Miami lineup in 2026.
