Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers News: Ready to go for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Stowers (obliques) took live batting practice Monday in the Marlins' first full-squad workout of spring training, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Stowers didn't play for the Marlins after mid-August last season after suffering a Grade 1 left oblique strain before injuring his other oblique during a minor-league rehab assignment, but he appears to be back to full health entering his age-28 campaign. He's coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he earned his first All-Star nod while slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs, five stolen bases, 73 RBI and 61 runs over 117 games. Stowers will be penciled into an everyday role in the heart of what could be an improved Miami lineup in 2026.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
59 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
88 days ago