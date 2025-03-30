Kyle Stowers News: Resting versus lefty Sunday

Stowers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Stowers will take a seat for the first time this season, joining fellow left-handed hitters Graham Pauley and Matt Mervis on the bench while the Pirates send southpaw Andrew Heaney to the bump. While starting Miami's first three games of the season, Stowers went 4-for-12 with two walks, two RBI, one run and one stolen base.