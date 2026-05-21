Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers News: Sixth career multi-homer effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Stowers went 2-for-4 with a two solo home runs in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.

Stowers registered the sixth multi-homer game of his career Thursday and his first of the year, accomplishing this feat five times in 2025. After breaking out with a career-high .912 OPS over 399 regular-season at-bats a year ago, the 28-year-old slugger is stumbling out of the gates in 2026 following a stay on the injured list to begin the campaign. Stowers is hitting a weak .228 with three big flies, five doubles, eight RBI and one stolen base across 101 at-bats, but he does have 13 walks already.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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