Kyle Stowers News: Swipes bag in Tuesday's win

Stowers went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old outfielder had a rough introduction to south Florida last year after being acquired from the Orioles, but Stowers is looking a lot more comfortable to begin his first full season as a Marlin. Through 22 games, he's slashing .307/.393/.453 with two homers, two steals, 11 runs and 15 RBI, and he's making some impressively consistent hard contact -- Stowers is in the 93rd percentile in barrel rate.