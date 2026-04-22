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Kyle Stowers News: Taking seat for day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Stowers missed the first three weeks of the season due to a right hamstring strain before coming off the injured list Sunday and starting in each of the Marlins' subsequent three games while going 3-for-10 with a double, two walks and two runs. The 28-year-old hasn't suffered any reported setbacks since returning, so his absence Wednesday looks to be the result of him getting rest for a day game after a night game.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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