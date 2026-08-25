Kyle Stowers News: Taking seat Tuesday
Stowers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox
Stowers went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and two strikeouts Monday in his first game back from a hamstring injury, and it appears the Marlins are easing him back into action with a day off Tuesday. Leo Jimenez is filling in at first base and batting sixth versus Boston lefty Payton Tolle.
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