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Kyle Stowers News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Stowers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox

Stowers went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and two strikeouts Monday in his first game back from a hamstring injury, and it appears the Marlins are easing him back into action with a day off Tuesday. Leo Jimenez is filling in at first base and batting sixth versus Boston lefty Payton Tolle.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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