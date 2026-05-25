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Kyle Stowers News: Tallies two doubles in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 10:05pm

Stowers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Stowers piled up doubles Monday, driving in a run with one in the sixth inning and another in the eighth frame. The 28-year-old has shown some extra-base pop of late, tallying five extra-base hits across his past six contests. The overall numbers for Stowers remain underwhelming, however, as he's hitting .216 with a .658 OPS, three homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base through 32 games after beginning the season on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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