Kyle Stowers News: Walk-off homer caps monster day

Stowers went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI during Friday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

Under normal circumstances, it might have been a bad time for the All-Star break for Stowers, considering he went 5-for-5 with three homers and six RBI in the last game of the first half. However, in his first game with the Marlins since being a part of his first All-Star game, the 27-year-old had two homers and five RBI, including a walkoff homer in the tenth inning with his team down by one. Between those two games, he is 8-for-10 with five homers and 11 RBI. The slugging outfielder now has 21 homers, 59 RBI and a .935 OPS that is now a top-10 mark in the league.