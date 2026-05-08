Kyle Teel Injury: Could play in rehab games next week
Teel (hamstring) will run the bases this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment next week if all goes well, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Teel's recovery from a right hamstring strain has come along slowly, but he's poised for a big step forward this weekend. Given how much time the young catcher has missed, Teel figures to require at least a handful of rehab contests before rejoining the active roster for the White Sox. When he does make it back, he'll be in line for the lion's share of at-bats behind the dish.
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