Kyle Teel Injury: Exits WBC contest with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 8:08pm

Teel was removed from Team Italy's game against Team USA at the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday due to right hamstring discomfort, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After belting a home run in the second inning, Teel hit a double to right field in the sixth but seemingly tweaked his hamstring while running to second base. He was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The severity of his injury is unknown, but if he has to miss the start of the regular season, Edgar Quero would presumably fill in as the White Sox's primary catcher.

