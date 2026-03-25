Kyle Teel Injury: Moved to 10-day injured list
The White Sox placed Teel (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Teel went down with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in mid-March while playing for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic. The young catcher was given a 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery, and his progress so far suggests he has a chance to return closer to the front-end of that timetable. While Teel is shelved, Edgar Quero and Reese McGuire will form Chicago's catching tandem.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring StealsYesterday
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30019 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More