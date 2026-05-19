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Kyle Teel Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The White Sox transferred Teel (hamstring/knee) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Teel has been on the injured list all season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the World Baseball Classic, and he suffered a setback with his knee while playing a rehab game at Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Now expected to remain out for another several weeks, the White Sox will move him to the 60-day IL and give his 40-man roster spot to Joe Rock, who was acquired in a trade with the Rays on Tuesday.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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