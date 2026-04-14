Kyle Teel headshot

Kyle Teel Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 2:40pm

General Manager Chris Getz revealed that Teel (hamstring) will begin an injury rehab assignment within a week of Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

An exact date for when Teel's rehab assignment will begin has not been given as of Tuesday. The catcher began tee work around April 7 and is trying to return by the end of April.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals
MLB
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals
Author Image
Jason Collette
21 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
23 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago