Kyle Teel Injury: Nearing tee work
Teel (hamstring) will begin hitting off a tee either April 7 or 8, MLB.com reports.
Teel suffered a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic and has been able to resume running for roughly the last two weeks. However, he'll still require a rehab assignment and is hoping to return by mid-to-late April.
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