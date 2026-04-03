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Kyle Teel Injury: Nearing tee work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:17pm

Teel (hamstring) will begin hitting off a tee either April 7 or 8, MLB.com reports.

Teel suffered a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic and has been able to resume running for roughly the last two weeks. However, he'll still require a rehab assignment and is hoping to return by mid-to-late April.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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