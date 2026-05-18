Kyle Teel Injury: Out 3-to-6 weeks with sprained LCL
Teel (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined an additional 3-to-6 weeks after suffering a sprained LCL in his right knee during a rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Teel tweaked the knee on a swing during his fourth rehab contest, which will delay his season debut several more weeks. He initially landed on the 10-day injured list before the season due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. Drew Romo and Edgar Quero will continue to share catching duties for the White Sox while Teel recuperates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week50 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals55 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week57 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More