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Kyle Teel Injury: Out 3-to-6 weeks with sprained LCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Teel (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined an additional 3-to-6 weeks after suffering a sprained LCL in his right knee during a rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Teel tweaked the knee on a swing during his fourth rehab contest, which will delay his season debut several more weeks. He initially landed on the 10-day injured list before the season due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. Drew Romo and Edgar Quero will continue to share catching duties for the White Sox while Teel recuperates.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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