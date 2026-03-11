Kyle Teel Injury: Out 4-to-6 weeks with injury
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that Teel has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and could be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Teel suffered the injury while legging out a double in Team Italy's win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. With Teel shelved for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season, Edgar Quero will serve as Chicago's primary catcher, and Korey Lee will also get some reps behind the plate. Additionally, more playing time should be freed up at designated hitter for Lenyn Sosa.
