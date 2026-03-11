Kyle Teel headshot

Kyle Teel Injury: Out 4-to-6 weeks with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 12:13pm

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that Teel has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and could be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel suffered the injury while legging out a double in Team Italy's win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. With Teel shelved for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season, Edgar Quero will serve as Chicago's primary catcher, and Korey Lee will also get some reps behind the plate. Additionally, more playing time should be freed up at designated hitter for Lenyn Sosa.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
15 days ago