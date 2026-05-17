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Kyle Teel Injury: Potentially suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Teel (hamstring) tweaked his right knee while taking a swing in a minor-league rehab game Saturday night, and he's set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel was playing in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte when the knee issue occurred. The catcher isn't in Charlotte's lineup Sunday, and it probably won't be clear when he'll be able to play again until after he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Teel had gone 4-for-15 with a home run and two RBI in his rehab from a hamstring injury before tweaking his knee.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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