Kyle Teel Injury: Potentially suffers setback

Teel (hamstring) tweaked his right knee while taking a swing in a minor-league rehab game Saturday night, and he's set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel was playing in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte when the knee issue occurred. The catcher isn't in Charlotte's lineup Sunday, and it probably won't be clear when he'll be able to play again until after he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Teel had gone 4-for-15 with a home run and two RBI in his rehab from a hamstring injury before tweaking his knee.