Kyle Teel headshot

Kyle Teel Injury: Pulls out of WBC with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 10:57am

Teel (hamstring) was removed from Team Italy's World Baseball Classic roster Wednesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Teel injured his right hamstring while legging out a double in Team Italy's win over Team USA on Tuesday. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it's bad enough that Teel will not be available for the rest of the tournament. The White Sox should have more on Teel's status after he returns to their camp. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, Mickey Gasper is expected to take Teel's spot on Team Italy's roster.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
