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Kyle Teel Injury: Rehab assignment coming Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Teel (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Teel was nearing a rehab assignment, but there is now a clearer timeline. He's expected to return in early May, suggesting he'll appear in several games before being activated. The last remaining part of Teel's recovery is running at full speed.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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