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Kyle Teel Injury: Scheduled for batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Teel (ankle) will participate in batting practice Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel continues to make progress in his recovery from a left high-ankle sprain that he sustained shortly after the All-Star break. The next step in his program is to embark on a rehab assignment, at which point the White Sox will have a better idea of when Teel could return to the majors, which could be as soon as early September.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
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