Kyle Teel Injury: Scheduled for batting practice
Teel (ankle) will participate in batting practice Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Teel continues to make progress in his recovery from a left high-ankle sprain that he sustained shortly after the All-Star break. The next step in his program is to embark on a rehab assignment, at which point the White Sox will have a better idea of when Teel could return to the majors, which could be as soon as early September.
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