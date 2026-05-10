Kyle Teel Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Teel (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Teel progressed to running the bases this weekend, which was the final step of his rehab program before being cleared for game action. The 24-year-old has been sidelined two months by the hamstring strain, so he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get up to speed before being activated by the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week42 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals47 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings51 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30058 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More