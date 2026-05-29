Kyle Teel Injury: Will begin running Saturday
Teel (knee) will begin a running program Saturday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Teel has yet to play with the White Sox this season after he initially suffered a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic. He began a rehab assignment earlier this month but then sustained a sprained LCL in his right knee after four games with Triple-A Charlotte. Now on the 60-day injured list, Teel will begin to ramp things back up with an eye toward returning to the Chicago lineup sometime next month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week61 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals66 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week68 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings70 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More