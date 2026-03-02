Kyle Teel headshot

Kyle Teel News: Set to be primary catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Teel will catch on most days when the White Sox face a right-handed pitcher, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox have a crowded depth chart at catcher, with Teel and Edgar Quero leading the way. Teel earned the majority of playing time at the position across the second half of 2025 and looks to be in line to maintain that role. Manager Will Venable stopped short of calling the distribution of playing time a platoon, though Quero will draw most of his starts behind the dish against lefties while also getting some additional plate appearances at designated hitter. Meanwhile, Teel will look to build off of a solid rookie season, when he hit .273 with eight homers and three stolen bases across 297 plate appearances.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Teel See More
