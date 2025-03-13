Kyle Teel News: Slugging this spring

Teel is 5-for-15 with two home runs and a 4:3 K:BB this spring.

Teel came into White Sox camp seemingly as a long shot to make the team, and that probably remains the case given that he's made just two starts (and just one at catcher). However, he's undoubtedly made a good first impression after landing with Chicago this offseason in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox. Fellow catching prospect Edgar Quero has not made a single start this spring. The White Sox seem likely to go with a Korey Lee/Matt Thaiss combo behind the plate to open the season, although non-roster invitee Omar Narvaez is also in the mix.