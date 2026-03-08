Kyle Tucker News: Checks back into spring lineup
Tucker (personal) will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.
As expected, Tucker has rejoined the Dodgers after he had been away from camp for the past five days after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child. The Dodgers will ease Tucker back into the mix by deploying him at DH, but he'll likely return to his usual spot in right field for his next spring start.
