Kyle Tucker News: Crushes third homer in loss
Tucker went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.
Tucker pushed his hitting streak up to four games with his third homer of 2026 and his 150th career long ball in the first inning, also recording three hits for the second time this year. The All-Star outfielder is still off to a solid yet unspectacular start by his lofty standards, slashing .260/.356/.403 with five extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 12 walks and three stolen bases across 90 plate appearances.
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