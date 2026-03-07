Kyle Tucker News: Expected back Sunday
Tucker (personal) is expected to rejoin the team Sunday and serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tucker has been away from spring camp since Tuesday to spend time with his wife and newborn child. Before leaving, the 29-year-old outfielder had gone 1-for-7 with four walks and three runs scored in four Cactus League contests.
