Kyle Tucker News: Getting breather Saturday
Tucker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Tucker will grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's contest after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the series opener Friday. Alex Call will fill in as Los Angeles' right fielder and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 124 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 124 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 412 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 313 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More