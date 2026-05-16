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Kyle Tucker News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Tucker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Tucker will grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's contest after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the series opener Friday. Alex Call will fill in as Los Angeles' right fielder and bat eighth.

Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers
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