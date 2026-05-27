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Kyle Tucker News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Tucker isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado.

Tucker has started each of the Dodgers' last nine games and slashed .229/.325/.400 with six RBI, six runs and a steal in that stretch. He'll get a chance to rest his legs Wednesday while Alex Call starts in right field, batting eighth.

Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers
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