Kyle Tucker News: Getting breather Wednesday
Tucker isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado.
Tucker has started each of the Dodgers' last nine games and slashed .229/.325/.400 with six RBI, six runs and a steal in that stretch. He'll get a chance to rest his legs Wednesday while Alex Call starts in right field, batting eighth.
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