Kyle Tucker News: Goes deep again Sunday

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tucker went deep for the second straight day, and after posting just a .451 OPS through his first four games of the season, the outfielder has quickly pushed that figure up to .940. Chicago's prized offseason acquisition should occupy a prime lineup spot most days, and if he can stay healthy, 30 home runs and 100 RBI are realistic targets for Tucker. He reached both figures on two occasions while with Houston.