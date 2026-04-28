Kyle Tucker News: Lifts Dodgers to win Monday
Tucker went 1-for-5 with a walk-off two-RBI single in Monday's win over the Marlins.
Tucker's lone hit proved decisive, as his two-RBI single in the ninth inning delivered a walk-off win for the Dodgers. After posting an .841 OPS across 136 regular-season games with the Cubs in 2025, the 29-year-old is off to a relatively slow start in 2026. Through 28 games, Tucker is slashing a modest .236/.320/.364 with three homers, five doubles, 15 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases.
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