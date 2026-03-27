Kyle Tucker News: Logs first steal

Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker has settled into the No. 2 spot in the lineup, nestled between Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. With at least 25 steals in three of the last four regular seasons and no less than 22 homers in any of the last five years, Tucker should bring balanced production in his first campaign with the Dodgers. He's 2-for-7 with two walks and two RBI through two games so far, and he should be a big source of counting stats in one of the most potent offenses in the majors.