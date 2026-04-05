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Kyle Tucker News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's a scheduled day off for Tucker, who has a double, a homer, two steals, five RBI and eight runs with a .281/.361/.406 slash line while starting the Dodgers' first eight games of the campaign. Alex Call is instead receiving a start in right field Sunday for Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers
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