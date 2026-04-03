Kyle Tucker News: Slugs first homer as Dodger

Tucker went 3-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-6 win over the Nationals.

The 29-year-old launched his first homer as a Dodger in the seventh inning, a two-out solo shot off Ken Waldichuk. Tucker is batting .241 (7-for-29) through seven games for his new club, but that comes with two steals, four RBI and six runs.