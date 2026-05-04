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Kyle Tucker News: Slugs fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Tucker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Astros.

Tucker opened the third inning with a bang, crushing a Ryan Weiss fastball over the right-field fence for a solo homer. It marked the outfielder's fourth long ball of the season and first since April 18, snapping a 13-game drought. Through 34 games in his first season with the Dodgers, Tucker is hitting a modest .242/.325/.386, though he has still been a solid run producer with 18 RBI, good for third on the club, while his 24 runs are tied for the team lead with Max Muncy.

Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers
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