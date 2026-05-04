Kyle Tucker News: Slugs fourth homer
Tucker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Astros.
Tucker opened the third inning with a bang, crushing a Ryan Weiss fastball over the right-field fence for a solo homer. It marked the outfielder's fourth long ball of the season and first since April 18, snapping a 13-game drought. Through 34 games in his first season with the Dodgers, Tucker is hitting a modest .242/.325/.386, though he has still been a solid run producer with 18 RBI, good for third on the club, while his 24 runs are tied for the team lead with Max Muncy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 32 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 287 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More