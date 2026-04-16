Kyle Tucker News: Swats second homer
Tucker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.
Tucker has hit safely in seven of his last 10 games but doesn't have a multi-hit effort in that span. He supplied an insurance run with his eighth-inning solo shot Wednesday. For the season, the outfielder is off to a bit of a slow start with a .239/.350/.343 slash line, two homers, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases over 18 games. He also has a 12:17 BB:K, so he's had little trouble keeping the line moving even with the lack of hitting.
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