Kyle Tucker News: Taking seat Saturday
Tucker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Tucker will get a chance to reset Saturday after going 0-for-16 with three walks and four strikeouts across his last five games. Alex Call will patrol right field and bat eighth in Tucker's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 2422 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Tucker See More