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Kyle Tucker News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Tucker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Tucker will get a chance to reset Saturday after going 0-for-16 with three walks and four strikeouts across his last five games. Alex Call will patrol right field and bat eighth in Tucker's absence.

Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers
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