Kyle Tucker News: Will remain in cleanup spot
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Tucker will be slotted in as the team's cleanup hitter moving forward, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Tucker had been locked into the two spot in the lineup before he collected a pair of hits while batting cleanup Thursday against the Giants. The 29-year-old's tenure with the Dodgers has gotten off to a slow start, but Roberts is hoping a new lineup spot will jumpstart Tucker. He will have loads of RBI opportunities while hitting behind Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and eventually Mookie Betts (oblique).
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