Kyle Tyler News: Dispatched to Lehigh Valley

The Phillies optioned Tyler to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Tyler really never had much of a shot to make the Phillies' Opening Day rotation, and he didn't help his chances with five runs allowed and a 7:6 K:BB over 9.1 spring innings. He'll instead begin the year in Lehigh Valley's rotation and look to improve upon the 5.82 ERA he accumulated upon joining the Phillies organization back in August.